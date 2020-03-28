It is difficult to define who would be an underrated player in the time John Calipari has been head coach at the University of Kentucky.
When you are recruiting the best of the best, it can create the perception that there is a huge gap between the stars and the role players. But many of UK’s “other guys” could have been stars at another program that wasn’t stacked with 5-star recruits.
Calipari will forever be linked to the “one-and-done” era of college basketball. But what’s interesting, however, is that when one looks beyond that reputation and dives deeper into the rosters over the years, it becomes apparent that it isn’t all about recruiting — there are many examples of player development as well.
While seniors — and even juniors for that matter — have become a rarity, there are plenty of examples of guys who waited their turn, developed at what is a “normal” pace at most programs, and became valuable contributors at UK. You will see several such examples on my list of underrated players
Just like with the listing of the Top 10 players in the Calipari era, this underrated list is one man’s opinion. As with the other listing, these choices are worthy of debate.
Here is my list of the top 10 underrated players during the John Calipari era at Kentucky.
1-Josh Harrellson (2010-2011)
The Wildcat who earned the nickname Jorts because denim shorts were a fashion choice for him, Harrellson was a 6-foot-10 bruiser who played very little in Calipari’s first season at Kentucky.
The turnaround was dramatic for Harrellson the next year, starting all 38 games for UK in his final season and playing extensively in Calipari’s second season at UK.
Harrellson shined brightly in what was expected to be a short run in the 2011 NCAA Tournament.
UK dropped No. 1 overall seed Ohio State in the Sweet 16, then beat North Carolina two days later in the East Regional final to reach the Final Four.
Harrellson held his own against Ohio State super freshman Jared Sullinger, scoring 17 points and grabbing 10 rebounds.
Harrellson again got plenty done against North Carolina’s bigger, more heralded front line, scoring 12 points and securing eight rebounds.
2-Doron Lamb (2011-2012)
The 6-4 guard was the leading scorer in the 2012 national championship game victory, but Lamb was overshadowed on teams that included Anthony Davis, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Brandon Knight and Terrance Jones.
Lamb showed his worth in the title game as he scored a game-high 22 points on 7-of-12 shooting while dishing out three assists and playing tremendous defense in UK’s 67-59 win over Kansas. Those numbers were almost an afterthought when fans remember that game. Davis’ defense and rebounding often gets the most praise from the game.
Lamb did good work for two years in Lexington. He’s one of the best shooters to play under Calipari at Kentucky, hitting 47.5% from 3-point range.
3-Marquis Teague (2012)
The 6-2 Teague is the only point guard to play for Kentucky under Calipari to win a national championship.
Teague started all 40 games in 2012, helping lead Kentucky to a 38-2 record while winning its eighth national championship. He averaged more than 10 points per game and dished out nearly five assists per game.
He was a strong defender on the ball and had a calm demeanor in big games, rare for a freshman point guard.
4-DeAndre Liggins (2009-2011)
The 6-foot-6 guard was a defensive force and strong rebounder his final season for UK. He put up 15 points in the Ohio State win and was asked to check Aaron Craft, who was the Buckeyes’ tough point guard.
Showing the kind of versatility Liggins had, he pulled down six rebounds, passed for three assists and blocked three shots in the win over Ohio State.
To demonstrate the energy and emotion he brought to the Wildcats, he jumped up on a press table and pounded his chest in jubilation after Brandon Knight knocked down the game-winner against Ohio State.
5-Aaron Harrison (2014-2015)
Certainly in the discussion for the most clutch performer in UK history, Aaron was the more celebrated of the Harrison twins, who were the starting guards for two Final Four teams.
Harrison (6-6) drained two 3-point shots from nearly the same spot on the floor, but in two different stadiums, each with less than 10 seconds left, to propel UK to the Final Four, then the national championship game.
His first was against Michigan with less than four seconds to play in a 75-72 UK win. The second was against Wisconsin in the national semifinals in Arlington, Texas.
6-Darius Miller (2009-2012)
Miller was a Mr. Basketball in Kentucky but he didn’t put up substantial numbers until his junior season, which was 2011.
The 6-foot-8 forward became one of the veterans who could get things done for that 2011 squad that had struggled for the last two months of the regular season.
Miller made 157 shots from 3-point range in his career, best in the Calipari era.
Miller capped his UK career with a national championship ring in 2012.
7-Dominique Hawkins (2014-17)
A 6-foot guard who was a 3-star recruit and landed at UK after leading Madison Central High School to a KHSAA state championship.
Hawkins was also a Kentucky Mr. Basketball.
He was a UK guard at a time when there were numerous top-level backcourt players on the Wildcats’ roster. Hawkins stayed through four years at UK, working in practice against the Harrison twins, Malik Monk, De’Aaron Fox, Tyler Ulis and Jamal Murray.
Hawkins persistence paid off as he was named to the SEC All-Tournament team in 2017. Against Louisville earlier that season, Ulis scored 13 points and had one of his better games as a Wildcat.
8-Terrence Jones (2011-2012)
Jones started his UK career averaging 20 points through his first eight games and collecting five double-doubles before settling in to average 15 points and eight rebounds a game.
Jones was expected to be a dominant force after coming back for his sophomore season, but his numbers were up and down on a team that would go on to win the national championship with Anthony Davis leading the way. Jones averaged 12 points and seven rebounds a game in 2012.
9-Andrew Harrison (2014-2015)
Andrew was a 6-6 point guard who dealt with a considerable amount of criticism during his career. He was a starter at point guard in the platoon system Calipari employed in the 2015 season that finished 38-1.
Harrison had at least 300 points and 100 assists in each of his two seasons at UK. He also averaged 5.4 assists in nine postseason games in 2014.
10-Derek Willis (2014-2017)
A 6-9 forward who also had a tough time breaking into UK’s lineup until the second half of his senior season. Willis made 15 starts as a senior, including nine straight to end the season.
No matter, Calipari uses Willis as a continuing example of what a stretch 4 can be in the UK system — a player who can shoot well enough to make defenses adjust and open up the floor for driving lanes.
Also, it’s difficult to leave Willis off this list considering that he proposed to his future wife Keely Potts after being introduced with his fellow seniors on the floor at Rupp Arena, setting off a standing ovation.
