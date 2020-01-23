Forty-eight years ago today, I walked into the Messenger-Inquirer, found a vacant desk and began working.
I planned to stay two years and move on — like almost everybody was doing back then.
It’s been the longest two years of my life.
And the most fun.
I’ve seen the city transformed in those years.
In 1972, shopping almost always meant a trip downtown.
Sears, Anderson’s, JCPenny’s and a lot more lined Second Street.
But Wesleyan Park Plaza, Gabe’s Shopping Center and Lincoln Mall stayed open later and they were beginning to draw shoppers away from downtown.
The city ended at the bypass on Frederica Street.
South of there was a barbecue joint, the Coca-Cola plant and a drive-in.
Not much more.
Kentucky 54 was mostly farmland.
The high school auditoriums were the places for plays and concerts.
The city’s population had just topped 50,000.
The county garage and the county fire department were both on the property where the Owensboro Convention Center sits today.
City Hall, the city fire department and police department were all in the block where Old National Bank is now.
The ancient jail was where the Hampton Inn & Suites is.
Stores were closed on Sunday.
Drug stores were open, but you couldn’t buy anything but drugs.
So much has happened since then.
Towne Square Mall, the Executive Inn, the RiverPark Center, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, the Owensboro Convention Center, the creation of “south Frederica,” the development of Kentucky 54 and the rebirth of downtown have all been exciting.
And more will surely be coming.
It’s been a fun 48 years.
People keep asking when I’m going to retire.
I say something to the effect of when my health fails and I can no longer work.
I’m still having fun.
Sometimes I say that I’d like to make 50 years.
But if I do that, I’ll realize that in September 2023, I’ll have been doing this for 60 years — starting in high school.
And then, if I’m still healthy — which I realize is highly unlikely — I’m sure I’ll find a new goal.
Like I said, I’m still having fun.
That’s why I’ve never taken a sick day.
That and the fact that I’ve never been sick enough not to work.
