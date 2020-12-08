HARDINSBURG — Hassie Blue, 96, of Hardinsburg, died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at her residence. She was a member of First Baptist Church and retired from Tell City Chair Company.
She is survived by her children: Carla Brown, Regina Brown, Althea Dean, Sharon Battie and Kevin Poole
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private under the direction of Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
