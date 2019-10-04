HARDINSBURG — Hazel Hale, 87, of Glen Dean, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at Hardinsburg Nursing and Rehab Center. She was a homemaker and member of Goshen Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters Levina Dowell and Ronda Moorman; and sister Myrtle Bishop.
Funeral: 1 p.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: Saturday after 9:30 a.m.
Expression of sympathy: Pocket Full of Hope.
