Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com
Volunteer Blake Edge, community development planner for GRADD, carries a large container of food to load in a car so it will be taken out to area seniors on Tuesday morning at Owensboro Christian Church during the Feed Seniors Now Food Drive that will benefit 544 Seniors in Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, McLean, Ohio and Webster Counties. Many of the seniors that will receive the food are on the Meals to Wheels waiting list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.