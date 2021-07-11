Lionel Bridges’ Headquarters Barber Shop in Wesleyan Park Plaza not only survived the coronavirus pandemic and its two-month lockdown of barbershops and other businesses last year, it actually grew.
“The woman who owned the beauty shop next door retired and we knocked out the wall and enlarged the barbershop,” he said last week.
Bridges said, “We went from five chairs to 10. We were closed for two months last year by the pandemic. But David Hocker, who owns the shopping center, didn’t charge us rent for those months and we got through it.”
There’s been a barbershop in that location since the center opened in 1964, he said.
Ivan Payne started it and Warren Haviland followed him.
Bridges, 61, took over in 2007, but Haviland continued to cut hair there until 2018.
“I didn’t go to barber college until I was 40,” he said.
“I’m from Scottsville,” Bridges said. “I came to Owensboro to go to Kentucky Wesleyan College. I played basketball there, got married and decided to stay here.”
He was working at U.S. Bank Home Mortgage, processing loans for the airline industry, when terrorists attacked America on Sept. 11, 2001, sending a shock wave through the economy.
“I had always thought about being a barber,” Bridges said. “So, I went to barber college in Bowling Green.”
It was a little scary, changing careers at 40, he said.
But Bridges took the gamble.
Back in Owensboro, he was working at The Ultimate hair salon, when Haviland offered him a job at his shop.
Five years later, Haviland wanted to slow down and sold the shop to Bridges.
“I have eight barbers now, including me, and we’ll have 10 soon,” he said. “Nine guys who have worked for me have gone out and opened their own shops. I believe everybody should follow their dreams.”
The name of the barbershop came from a vacation in New Orleans.
“I saw a barbershop called Headquarters there,” Bridges said. “I liked the name, so I used it.”
The barbershop has always had a sports theme.
“I coach basketball,” Bridges said. “I’ll be an assistant at Owensboro Catholic this fall. Shaun Williams, another of my barbers, is a referee. There’s always a lot of sports talk here.”
Friday and Saturdays are the busiest days of the week, he said.
“We’re open six days a week,” Bridges said. “Most barbershops are closed on Monday, but we’re open.”
Hair styles come and go through the years.
Bridges said the current fad is pompadours with a hard part, “sort of like Al Capone wore.”
