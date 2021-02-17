The Green River District Health Department has expanded COVID-19 vaccine scheduling to persons in Phase 1C who are 60 years of age or older.
The health department continues to vaccinate those in tiers 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, first responders, day care workers and those 70 years of age or older.
Visit healthdepartment.org or call your GRDHD to be placed on the waiting list.
