Green River District Health Department will offer free, drive-thru COVID-19 testing next week.
These tests are open to everyone.
Curbside testing will take place at the GRDHD clinic site in McLean County on Tuesday.
Also, testing will be provided Tuesday in Centertown at Western Elementary School.
Testing will be available at GRDHD's Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Union and Webster county clinic locations Wednesday.
Pre-registration is required.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website, https://healthdepartment.org and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
Residents who are sick, experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including but not limited to a fever, cough, and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, should call their health care providers.
