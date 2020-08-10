Green River District Health Department officials reported 24 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — 12 in Daviess County, seven in Henderson County, one in McLean County, two in Ohio County, one in Union County and one in Webster County.
To date, the seven-county district has reported a total of 1,717 cases of the virus.
