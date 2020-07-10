Green River District Health Department officials reported 33 new confirmed COVID-19 cases – 13 in Daviess County, two in Hancock County, eight in Henderson County, one in McLean County, eight in Ohio County and one in Union County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 1,051.
(1) comment
I wish people would stop going to beaches!! We need to deescalate this virus quickly with protests. Lousy beaches...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.