The Green River District Health Department officials reported 52 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with 21 in Daviess County, 15 in Henderson County, one in Ohio County, 11 in Union County and four in Webster County. The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in GRDHD's seven-county district is now 2,655.
developing
Health department reports 52 new cases of COVID-19
Renee Beasley Jones
