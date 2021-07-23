On Friday, the Green River District Health Department reported 240 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases with 110 in Daviess County, nine in Hancock County, 53 in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 30 in Ohio County, 10 in Union County, and 25 in Webster County.
The current seven-day average in the seven-county district is 34.9 new cases a day. The newly reported cases were investigated between July 20 and July 22.
To date, there have been 23,328 reported COVID-19 cases in the district. Thirteen reported confirmed cases is currently hospitalized and 940 (4%) have required hospitalization.
There have been 412 COVID-19 related deaths in the district.
The state of Kentucky is currently reporting 473,503 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 7,308 statewide deaths.
"We are seeing an alarming rise in our incidence of new COVID-19 cases” said Clay Horton, GRDHD public health director. “We are on track to see a doubling in the number of new case for the second week in a row. The best way to protect yourself and those you love is to get vaccinated against COVID19.
"COVID-19 vaccines are safe and highly effective. 91% of the most recent cases in our district are in unvaccinated individuals. If you are not yet fully vaccinated, at higher-risk, or work in a high traffic public job like retail or dining, continue to wear a mask when in indoor public spaces. If you are not vaccinated against COVID-19 yet, get vaccinated immediately."
