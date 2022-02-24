These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Jan. 10 through Feb. 10. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• Dominoes Pizza, 1003 Burlew Blvd., (99) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• Super A Mart, 409 Crabtree Ave., (100) Jan. 10.
• Dee’s Diner, 1362 E. 4th St., (100) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• Swami 101 LLC — DBA Country Cupboard, 4123 Frederica St., (99) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• Dollar General, 10539 Hwy. 431 (100) Jan. 10.
• Neighbours Food Mart, 1008 W. 5th St., food: (100), retail: (100) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• K.B. Kids Zone, 3045 Burlew Blvd., (100) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• 54 Pizza Express West, 1700 Starlite Dr., (100) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• St. Pius 10th Daycare, 3418 Hwy. 60 E., (100) Jan. 10. Grade: A.
• Helping Hands Kitchen, 519 W. Byers Ave., (100) Jan. 11. Grade: A.
• Roots & Wings Childcare & Preschool, 519 W. Byers Ave., (100) Jan. 11. Grade: A
• Five Star Food Mart #7520, 3100 W. Parrish Ave., food: (99), retail: (100) Jan. 11. Grade: A.
• Wheat Grass Hospitality, 3500 Villa Point, (99) Jan. 11. Grade: A.
• Menard’s, 3001 Heartland Crossing, (100) Jan. 12.
• Dollar General Store #7356, 4471 Springhill Dr., (100) Jan. 12.
• SIP Wine Room, 101 Frederica St. Suite 101, (99) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• Cedarhurst of Owensboro, 1900 Pleasant Valley Rd., (99) Jan. 13. Grade: A.
• Eagles, 1816 Triplett St., (100) Jan. 13.
• El Que’Tzal Tienda Hispana, 710 B. Salem Dr., (100) Jan. 13.
• Libertalia Coffee Company, 3215 Christie Pl., (100) Jan. 15. Grade: A.
• Subway #3785, 2420 Parrish Ave., (97) Jan. 18. Grade: A.
• Lee’s Famous Recipe, 1800 Carter Rd., (99) Jan. 18. Grade: A.
• Mary Kendall Home, 193 Phillips Ct., (100) Jan. 18. Grade: A.
• Oasis Inc., 2150 E. 19th St., (100) Jan. 18. Grade: A.
• Horn Community Center, 10534 Main Cross St., (100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Senior Center, 10345 Hwy. 54, (100) Jan. 19. Grade: A.
• Circle K, 5611 KY-54, food: (100), retail: (98) Feb. 8, Grade: A
• Wellington Parc, 2885 New Hartford Rd., (100) Feb. 10, Grade: A
• Owensboro Convention Center, 501 W. 2nd St., (100) Feb. 10, Grade: A
• Animal Crackers, 1304 St. Ann St., (100) Feb. 10, Grade: A
• Fern Terra of Owensboro, 1415 W. 1st St., (100) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Walgreen #1198, 3312 Hwy. 54, (100) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Millay’s Tavern, 9431 Hwy. 144, (100) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Texas Roadhouse, 943 Mosley Rd., (97) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Hong Kong, 1650 Starlite Dr., (91) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Mi Ranchito, 2601 W. Parrish Ave. Suite C, (100) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Country Cupboard II/Fast Fuel, 1710 E. Parrish Ave., food: (96) retail: (98), Feb. 9, Grade: A
• VFW Post 696, 311 W. Veterans Blvd., (100) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Wendy’s #76850, 2934 Hwy. 54 E., (98) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Starbucks Coffee Company, 2720 Heartland Crossings Blvd. Suite A, (97) Feb. 9, Grade: A
• Cadillac Restaurant & Grecian Pizza, 1321 W. 2nd St., (90) Feb. 8, Grade: A
• American Legion Post 9, 736 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 8, Grade: A
• Great Harvest Bread Co., 4431 Springhill Dr., (100) Feb. 8, Grade: A
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.