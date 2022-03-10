These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Feb. 24 through March 3. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• The Boro Nutrition, 3211 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• The Arc of Owensboro, 3560 New Hartford Rd., (100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• Diamond Lanes, 1901 Triplett St., (100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• Southern Lanes #3, 600 E. 14th St., (94) Feb. 24. Grade: C. Food was not maintained at five degrees Celsius or below, chemical spray bottles were not labeled, and there was an improper display or storage of single service items. During a follow-up inspection, all violations were corrected. (100) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• Lisa’s Place, 1254 Hwy. 431, (99) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Overflow Cafe, 3232 Villa Point, (98) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Wendell Foster’s Campus Dev. Cafe, 815 Triplett St., (100) Feb. 28. Grade: A.
• Pizza Hut, 4127 Frederica St., (98) March 1. Grade: A.
• Daviess County Middle School, 1415 E. 4th St., (100) March 1. Grade: A.
• Mary Carrico School Cafeteria, 9546 Hwy. 144, (100) March 1. Grade: A.
• Twin Rivers Nursing and Rehab, 2420 W. 3rd St., (99) March 1. Grade: A.
• Fivestar Food Mart, 3580 New Hartford Rd., (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• St. Mary of the Wood Cafeteria, 10521 Franklin St., (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Little Einsteins Too, 2724 New Hartford Rd., (100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Super A #2, 3511 Frederica St., (100) retail:(100) March 2. Grade: A.
• Liquor Barn, 2509 W. Parrish Ave., retail:(100) March 2.
• Subway #17382, 1210 Southtown Blvd., (99) March 2. Grade: A.
• Great American Cookie Company and Marble Slab Creamery, 3800 Frederica St., (97) March 2. Grade: A.
• Subway #10229, 3124 Hwy. 54, (100) March 3. Grade: A.
• Country Heights Elementary, 4961 Hwy. 54, (100) March 3. Grade: A.
• Health Park Cornerstone Cafe, 1006 Ford Ave., (100) March 3. Grade: A.
• Owensboro Health Parrish Campus, 811 Parrish Ave., (100) March 3. Grade: A.
