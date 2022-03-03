These food services were inspected by the Green River District Health Department from Feb. 11 through Feb. 25. The following are letter-grade definitions:
A — 85 to 100% with no critical violations.
B — Failed two consecutive regular inspections or a follow-up inspection.
C — Any critical violations or 84% and below. A follow-up inspection is required within 10 days.
No Grade — Establishment sells prepackaged foods only and does not receive a letter grade.
• IHOP, 3080 Highland Point, (99) Feb. 25. Grade: A.
• The Cottage, 6819 Hwy. 56, (95) Feb. 11. Grade: A.
• Ritzy’s, 4527 Hwy. 54, (100) Feb. 11. Grade: A.
• Malco Theater #14, 2700 Calumet Trace, (100) Feb. 11. Grade: A.
• The Family Baker, 3152 Commonwealth Ct., (100), retail: (100) Feb. 11. Grade: A.
• Fazoli’s, 5060 Frederica St., (99) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• Pleasant Grove Christian Learning Center, 5664 Hwy. 56, (100) Feb. 14. Grade: A.
• Dalisha’s Bakery & Cafe, 6191 Hwy. 54, (100) Feb. 15. Grade: A.
• Craft and Board, 6191 Hwy. 54, (100) Feb. 15.
• McHenry Event Planning, 6191 St. Rt. 54, (100) Feb. 15. Grade: A.
• Bittel Hall at Daviess County Loins Club, 6191 Hwy. 54, (100) Feb. 15. Grade: A.
• Roam Inn, 7158 State Route 81, (100) Feb. 15. Grade: A.
• Towneplace Suites by Marriott Owensboro, 3365 Hayden Rd., (100) Feb. 16. Grade: A.
• Niko’s Italian Cuisine, 2200 E. Parrish Ave. Bld. 1, (100) Feb. 16. Grade: A.
• Gyro House, 4551 Springhill Dr. Suite #1, (100) Feb. 16. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s 31877, 3328 Hwy. 54, (100) Feb. 16. Grade: A.
• JR’s Market, 350 Hwy. 140 W., (99) Feb. 18.
• Panther Creek Golf Club, 4641 Hwy. 1514, (100) Feb. 21. Grade: A.
• Hometown IGA 20, 980 E. 25th St., (100), retail: (100) Feb. 22. Grade: A.
• Starbucks #9952, 2402 Frederica St., (100) Feb. 22. Grade: A.
• QQ Food Mart, 2080 Southtown Blvd., (98), retail: (100) Feb. 22. Grade: A.
• McDonald’s #6428, 2306 Hwy. 60 E., (100) Feb. 22. Grade: A.
• Latinus 1, 636 Southtown Blvd. Suite #6, (100), retail: (100) Feb. 22. Grade: A.
• Y Not Pizza & Wings, 2710 Hwy. 144, (100) Feb. 22. Grade: A.
• Fivestar #7530, 3689 Hwy. 54, (100) retail: (100) Feb. 23. Grade: A.
• The Spot, 217 Williamsburg Square, (98) Feb. 23. Grade: A.
• Deer Park Elementary Cafeteria, 4959 New Hartford Rd., (100) Feb. 23. Grade: A.
• Danos Cigar Lounge LLC, (100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• Whitesville Elementary School Cafeteria, 9656 Hwy. 54, (100) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
• Dollar General Store #1181, 1260 Carter Rd., (98) Feb. 24. Grade: A.
