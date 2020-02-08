A team of health professionals will host a seminar titled The Health Effects of Smoking & Vaping from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Owensboro Health Healthpark, 1006 Ford Ave.
The event is part of OH's The Doc Is In series.
The seminar is free to the public. Refreshments will be provided.
Drs. James Tidwell, Brad Brasher and Michael Kelley will be joined by Brandon Taylor, a dentist who manages the Community Dental Clinic.
Shiloh Fisher, the Healthpark's health and wellness specialist, and Rich Nading, Green River District Health Department's tobacco control coordinator, are featured guests.
To reserve a seat, call 270-688-5433.
