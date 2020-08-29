Helen LaDon Kelley Frederick, 95, of Clay, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at her residence.
She was a member of Clay First Baptist Church.
Survivors include daughters Betty Knight and Agnes Poe; and sons John Frederick and Terry Frederick.
Graveside services will be Monday at 2 p.m. at Oddfellows Cemetery, with Bro. Rick Oakley and Bro. Jeff McMain officiating.
Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Vanover Funeral Home in Clay.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice, 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
Online condolences can be made at www.vanover
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.