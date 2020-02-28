Help with substance abuse
Kentucky has several resources for people who need help with substance abuse:
• KY HELP Call Center — Call 1-833-8-KY-HELP. Specialists are available from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
• FindHelpNowKY.org — A website to find current openings at addiction treatment facilities.
• Angel Initiative — Visit any Kentucky State Patrol post for help, with no charges filed.
• Hopkins County Syringe Exchange — Call 270-821-5242 and ask for Amanda Ortt.
