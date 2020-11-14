Two football teams that have struggled to put things together in Conference USA in 2020 meet on Saturday in Bowling Green, where Western Kentucky will play host to Southern Mississippi.
Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. at Houchens/Smith Stadium.
“We’re back at home and we’ll try to get back on track,” WKU head coach Tyson Helton said. “It’s really important for us to continue to play hard for our university, our program, and our fan base — we need to fight, scratch and claw the rest of the way. There’s still a lot to play for.”
WKU (2-6, 1-3 C-USA) is coming off a 10-6 loss at Florida Atlantic, which featured premier defense throughout. The Hilltoppers were led by defensive end DeAngelo Malone, the league’s Defensive Player of the Week (2 sacks), and safety Devon Key (12 total tackles).
The Hilltopper defense, in fact, has 41 pass breakups this season, which leads the FBS. Overall, WKU is second in C-USA in pass defense, surrendering only 179.8 yards per game.
Nonetheless, Western was unable to get into the end zone against the Owls and had to settle for field goals of 49 and 32 yards from sophomore Brayden Narveson, who is now 8-of-9 on the season.
“It was a tough loss at FAU — everybody was disappointed,” Helton said. “Our defense played so well and our offense played well at times. We just need to create some explosive plays and find ways to score some touchdowns. We need to capitalize on the opportunities we create with our long drives.”
Despite the team’s struggle to score TDs, WKU graduate quarterback Tyrrell Pigrome has 182 pass attempts this season without an interception. He is one of only three FBS QBs with at least eight TD passes and no picks this fall.
Southern Miss (2-5, 1-2) is coming off a 24-13 victory over North Alabama, which featured touchdown runs of 1, 11, and 17 yards by senior running back Kevin Perkins.
The Golden Eagles are led by running back Frank Gore Jr., who leads all C-USA freshmen with 476 rushing yards through seven games.
The Southern Miss defense is paced by junior linebacker Santrell Latham, who had 10 tackles, including two tackles for loss, against North Alabama.
The Golden Eagles have recorded at least one sack and one turnover in every game this season.
Helton, meanwhile, believes WKU will answer the challenge.
“We have a resilient team and we’ll come back ready to play against Southern Miss,” Helton said. “We need to just go out and play good football, and I think our guys will respond the right way.”
