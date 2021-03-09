Leslie Peveler has been named the Daviess County Public Schools director of elementary education and multi-tiered system of support coordinator.
Peveler, the current principal at Highland Elementary School, will assume this new position on July 1.
In her new role as director of elementary education, Peveler will be responsible for "collaborating with the superintendent, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning and the Board of Education in serving as the primary leader for all components of the DCPS elementary school program; ensuring academic growth and on-grade-level performance of students in grades K-5; and analyzing assessment data for the purpose of effecting school improvement," according to a DCPS press release.
Multi-tiered system of support, also known as MTSS, is a framework that allows the district to work on academic and behavioral strategies for students, including positive behavior intervention supports, social-emotional learning, trauma-informed care, school and community collaboration, curriculum and instruction, professional learning, and response to intervention, the press release said.
In her role as the MTSS coordinator, Peveler will work with the district leadership team to establish and monitor the MTSS implementation.
Peveler said these two roles go "hand-in-hand" because they both deal with specifically identifying student needs.
Amy Shutt, DCPS assistant superintendent for human services, said she is excited to work with Peveler on the implementation of MTSS in the district.
MTSS, Shutt said, "focuses on systematically meeting the individual needs of students from preschool through grade 12."
"Mrs. Peveler is a whole child-focused educator who has a passion for seeing every student be the best version of themselves," Shutt said. "She is an outstanding addition to our team as we move forward to support all of the DCPS schools in this important work."
Jana Beth Francis, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, said Peveler brings an "expansive level of experience" to these jobs.
"I'm excited to have someone like Leslie on our team," Francis said. "As we move forward from the epicenter of the pandemic, Leslie will help us focus on supporting students in all aspects of their lives."
Peveler said she is honored to serve in these new roles and looks forward to working closely with the "entire team of outstanding leaders in this district."
"It will be my privilege to collaborate and partner with each of our 12 elementary schools and continue the tradition of excellence for our DCPS students," she said.
Peveler has spent her entire career with DCPS, and is a product of the school system, she said.
"I want the very best for our Daviess County kids," she said. "I am looking forward to being able to work with people to continue to do the outstanding things that Daviess County Public Schools already does."
Peveler has been the principal at Highland since 2012, and prior to that, she served as the assistant principal there. She also previously worked as the Highland staff developer and taught at Burns, Deer Park, and Highland elementary schools. She earned her bachelor of arts degree in elementary education, a master's degree in school counseling, and a Rank 1 certification in school administration from Western Kentucky University.
Matt Robbins, DCPS superintendent, said Peveler's experience and knowledge will enable her to be a leader of leaders and impact the academic success of the more than 5,000 DCPS students in preschool through fifth grade.
"We were blessed to have outstanding candidates for this position and I am confident Ms. Peveler will continue her legacy of success in the area of student achievement as director of elementary schools and MTSS coordinator," Robbins said.
The Highland School-Based Decision Making Council will begin the process of hiring a new principal later this month.
