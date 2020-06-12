The 86-year-old Kentucky 81 bridge over Panther Creek has been going through a rough patch over the past 10 months or so, having twice been damaged seriously enough to force officials to close the bridge to traffic.
But, it seems there’s still life in the old girl yet.
On Thursday, officials with the state highway department announced that repairs will be made to the bridge, which was closed last month after it was struck by a vehicle and damaging the upper sections of the structure. That will be good news to the approximately 5,200 motorists who use the bridge daily.
Previously, highway officials had said the bridge was beyond saving, and the best that could be hoped was for a temporary bridge to be installed while plans were made to build a new bridge.
Officials looked at both repairing and replacing the bridge.
“They realized they would be able to make the repairs and get people off the detour, and get it open to traffic sooner,” said Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state highway office in Madisonville.
The state ordered the bridge closed after a May 18 incident, where a driver in a work truck with an extended crane drove across the bridge.
The bridge had only been reopened to traffic since last November, following an August incident where an overloaded truck damaged the bridge’s upper sections.
The driver in the May incident, Willis M. Fagan, 53, of Livermore, was charged with leaving the scene of an accident.
Jaggers said the plan calls for the bridge to be made taller, giving motorists 17 feet of clearance, to hopefully prevent another strike along the upper sections.
The work will be performed by Jim Smith Contractors, of Grand Rivers. The repair work is expected to cost $241,340.
“I know they have been cleared to begin by Monday,” Jaggers said.
The work is anticipated to be completed by late fall. The bridge, which was built in 1934, is estimated to have a lifespan of at least 10 additional years.
Traffic is being diverted around the bridge along Kentucky 554 and U.S. 431. Jaggers said people are encouraged to use the marked detour.
“People are making their own detour” by using Todd Bridge Road, Jaggers said, but said the marked detour is the safer route.
“There’s a huge dropoff, so we encourage people to use the (official) detour,” Jaggers said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
