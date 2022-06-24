Hilda Fay Bowman, 83 of Nortonville, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Baptist Health Deaconess.
Survivors include a daughter, Millie Seiber; and son, Jason Bowman.
Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville, with burial to follow at New Salem Cemetery. Visitation will held after 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
