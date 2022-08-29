The Rudy Mine Composite Mountain Bike Team is off to the races.
With Saturday’s season-opening event at Saunders Springs in Radcliff, the squad made up of kids from Daviess County and surrounding areas has begun the 2022 season that runs through the first week of November. Six competitors and four coaches make up the team’s modest beginning in what has become a blossoming sport across the state.
Competing in the Kentucky Interscholastic Cycling League, the Rudy Mine Composite team was formed simply as a way to allow local kids a chance to participate in a sport that normally doesn’t provide many group opportunities.
“Last year, my daughter, Chloe, really wanted to race mountain bikes,” said Katie Fenwick, one of the coaches alongside her husband, Keith. “We did not know of anyone locally that did so, and we had heard of teams in Marshall County and Louisville and Lexington. They were all at least two hours away, so it wasn’t something we’d be able to do.”
The Fenwicks — who actually met and were married at Rudy Mine Trails — got in touch with Leslie Sargent, a fellow biking enthusiast from Madisonville. After taking courses to become certified coaches in the sport, the team was ready to start growing.
“It’s something that kind of developed,” Katie Fenwick said. “The NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) was actually at Rudy Mine last year looking around to see if it could be a proper race venue, and low and behold, we came off the trail and met some of the board members right in the parking lot. That, plus all of us talking, was just a melting pot of how this happened.”
Kids on the team range in age, with members from College View Middle School to Daviess County and Owensboro Catholic high schools, and even to Madisonville.
Two of them, Chloe Sims, a senior at DCHS, and Jacob Higdon, a sophomore at Catholic, earned their way onto the podium in their very first race. Tom Higdon, father to racers Jacob and Jessica, is also a coach.
Each week, the team works on skills and endurance, and they’ll compete in races twice a month until the end of the season. In addition to the biking aspect, Fenwick added, they also strive to teach an appreciation for the outdoors.
“A big component is teaching kids how to be stewards of the trail,” she said. “They do trail work. They go out there and actually take care of the trails they ride on.”
Though the membership isn’t quite to the level of Marshall County, with nearly 100 participants, or bigger cities like Louisville and Lexington, Fenwick wouldn’t be surprised to see more growth in the Owensboro area as well.
“Some other teams in the Kentucky league have grown massively,” she said. “Teams go from five riders up to 100 riders. There are even kids in Kentucky that rank in the top 10 nationally in mountain biking.”
There’s not a specific goal in mind for the Rudy Mine Composite team’s growth, Fenwick noted, but they’re welcoming anyone who’s interested to come out and give it a shot.
“Our goal is to promote kids on bikes,” she said. “We’d love to pull into Rudy Mine and see a parking lot full of kids hitting the trails. We just want to be more accessible to anybody who wants to participate, because we can always find the coaches for them. We just want to make sure people know we exist if they’re looking for that opportunity.
“We are an active family and we love to promote activity, especially trail activity.”
For more information, visit KentuckyMTB.org or the Rudy Mine Composite team’s Facebook page.
