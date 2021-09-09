Sharon Brawner, a native of Hodgenville, was named Wednesday to serve as president and CEO of the National Corvette Museum.
Brawner, who referred to the facility as a “world-class museum,” comes to the job in Bowling Green from Nashville where she served as the long-time senior vice president of sales and marketing at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
“As a Kentucky native and a true car enthusiast, I have long been a fan of the Corvette,” Brawner said in a news release. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring my experience in tourism, museum and non-profit leadership to the National Corvette Museum.”
Brawner spent just shy of two decades at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum supporting its mission of preserving and interpreting the history of country music, according to the release. Brawner initially joined the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum staff in 2001 as director of new business development.
Under Brawner’s direction, just since the museum’s 2014 expansion, earned revenues grew more than 42% through 2019. These gross revenues exceeded $42.1 million, having grown from $29.6 million in 2014, according to the release.
In her most recent role as senior vice president of sales, marketing and IT, Brawner had day-to-day oversight of the museum’s traditional revenue-producing areas including admission ticket sales, special event sales, restaurant and catering sales, product licensing, corporate sponsorships and the museum’s retail store sales, according to the release.
Prior to joining the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum staff, Brawner was vice president of sales, marketing and communications for the Nashville Sounds AAA Baseball team and, before that, served as vice president of administration for the Nashville Kats Arena Football team.
NCM Search Committee Chair Kai Spande said in the release that Brawner was “the clear choice.”
“We teamed with a firm specializing in not-for-profit organizations to conduct a thorough, nationwide search to find the best possible candidates,” Spande said. “There were many, but Sharon Brawner was the clear choice. Not only does Sharon have extensive experience leading one of the most successful museums in the world, but she’s also a true car buff who was born and raised in Kentucky. We’re looking forward to a bright future with Sharon in the driver’s seat.”
Brawner, who attended Western Kentucky University, assumed her duties Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.