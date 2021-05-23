The International Dairy Foods Association says the average American consumes more than 23 pounds of ice cream per year.
And Chris and Heather Hodge are ready to help people in the Owensboro area eat their share.
The couple hit the road with their Hodge’s Curbside Creamery two weeks ago.
And sales are quickly picking up as the weather heats up.
“I’m from Leitchfield and I started Twin Lakes Ice Creamery there with a high school friend in June 2020,” Chris Hodge said last week.
“I was working 12-hour shifts at Southern Star and driving back and forth from Owensboro to Leitchfield until October when it got to be too much,” he said. “It’s an hour drive to Leitchfield each way. Some days I’d be going from 16 to 18 hours a day.”
So, he sold his share of the business to his partner.
“In December, we decided to do this,” Hodge said. “We found this trailer in Birmingham, Alabama, in January and drove down to get it. We did it all in one 15-hour day.”
The food trailer was approved by the Green River District Health Department on April 19.
And a couple of weeks later, the Hodges were ready to go.
The mobile ice cream parlor will be at Friday After 5 and many other area events this year, Hodge said.
“We make the ice cream here in the trailer,” he said. “And we make our own waffle cones and waffle cups.”
The IDFA says America’s Top 10 favorite ice cream flavors are vanilla, chocolate, cookies n’ cream, mint chocolate chip, chocolate chip cookie dough, buttered pecan, cookie dough, strawberry, Moose Tracks and Neapolitan.
Hodge’s customers are a little more adventurous.
“Our favorite flavors so far are cheesecake, banana pudding, cookies and cream and salted caramel,” he said.
Hodge said, “I’m going to add Bourbon Ball ice cream soon with honey bourbon from Green River Distilling Co.”
The mobile ice cream parlor also has sundaes and banana splits.
But there are no milkshakes because of the power consumption they take, Hodge said.
“Maybe we’ll be able to add them in the future,” he said.
While Mom and Dad do the work with the ice cream, Hodge said their children — Braylon, 12; Paislee, 9; and Serenity, 4 — are the official taste testers.
Hodge’s Ice Creamery can be reached at 270-681-2852 and on Facebook.
Hodge said a website is coming soon.
A few facts from the IDFA:
• Most ice cream is made March through July. July is the busiest production month for ice cream makers.
• About 1.4 billion gallons of ice cream and related frozen desserts were produced in the U.S. in 2017 — the most recent data.
• Ice cream is an $11 billion industry that supports 26,000 direct jobs and generates $1.6 billion in direct wages.
