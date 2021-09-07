Several area fire departments responded to a home fire in Pleasant Ridge at the intersection of Boling Road and Highway 231 Monday afternoon.
Masonville Fire Department was dispatched to the residential structure fire at about 2:33 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene for two hours, and the home was a total loss. No injuries were reported.
Hartford Fire Department, Utica Fire Department, Ohio County EMS and the Ohio County Sheriff's Office also assisted on the scene.
The fire is currently under investigation.
