More than 50 volunteers gathered Tuesday inside the Home Instead office, 2065 E. Parrish Ave., for its annual “Be a Santa to a Senior” initiative.
The effort was to wrap and distribute gifts to 956 seniors living in Daviess and surrounding counties. That number is up from the 868 who received gifts through the program last year.
Tricia Carroll, Home Instead operations director, said this is the 12th year Home Instead — a business that offers services such as personal care, transportation and companionship to seniors — has organized the gift drive.
She added that many of the donated gifts are “simple” but are often daily necessities for seniors living on a fixed income.
“It’s cleaning supplies; it’s lotions, body wash, hats, scarfs, socks, night clothes, (bath) towels, kitchen towels and washcloths,” said Carroll, who’s in her ninth year volunteering for the initiative. “Right now with the COVID and the sanitation, they need the cleaning supplies. …They’re pretty limited on their income, so that’s the whole thing about this program — they spend their Social Security check and they only have a limited amount left. We want to reach those people.”
For this year’s “Be a Santa to a Senior,” Home Instead partnered with Faithful Friends, a Pleasant Valley Community Church-based ministry that works to provide for nursing home residents.
Marla Carter, Faithful Friends chief program director, said she had a family member living in a nursing home, which opened her eyes to those needs.
“We’re trying to match nursing homes with churches, individuals or organizations and get them to adopt that facility,” Carter said. “Our motto is ‘be a friend to one’ because they need stuff but they also need friends.”
With both organizations having similar missions and hearts for seniors, Carroll said it made sense to partner with Faithful Friends.
“We’re a Christian-based organization, and they had the ‘Jingle Bag’ they were doing, and we were also providing gifts,” Carroll said. “So we thought it would be good for us to partner with Faithful Friends to reach more seniors.”
To attract donations, Christmas trees were set up at businesses such as Walmart, Red Lobster and Olive Garden with tags on them that listed the needs of the seniors.
“People from the community were able to grab a tag, shop and bring the items back to the business or back to (Home Instead),” Carter said. “Now, we’re making sure everything gets to the right people. And anybody who didn’t get a tag taken, the cool thing is that everybody that submitted a list will get what’s on the list.”
For their help, the volunteers were treated to lunch by Olive Garden.
Mary Lou Evans was among the volunteers helping for the first time.
Evans said she belongs to a local over-50 group called the OWLS (Owensboro Women Living Socially) that have their gatherings at the Home Instead office.
“We play card games here; we play Bunco and have meetings here,” Evans said. “They let us use it for free, so we’re giving back.”
