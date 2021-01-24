2020 was a bad year for many businesses.
But it was the best year in the past five for local homebuilders.
Richard Stallings, executive officer of the Home Builders Association of Owensboro, said, “Growth in new home construction and remodeling continues with an over 27% increase over the past two-year period.”
He said, “The value stated on the permits for 2020 was $29 million. This is added to the tax base for the county and city.”
In 2020, permits for 302 single-family homes were issued.
That’s up from 277 in 2019, 220 in 2018, 228 in 2017 and 232 in 2016.
• Kentucky’s unemployment rate stood at 6% in December, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics.
That was up 0.3 percentage points from November and 1.7 percentage points from the 4.3% recorded a year earlier.
In real numbers, there were 5,768 unemployed Kentuckians in December.
• Allegiant Air reported last week that it carried 8.5 million customers in 2020.
That was down 42.3% from the 14.8 million it carried in 2019.
Drew Wells, the company’s vice president of revenue, said, “We have been encouraged by favorable forward booking trends as flight volumes begin to pick up mid-February and into peak spring break travel. We remain cognizant that the situation is fluid and will continue to manage capacity to meet the changing demand environment.”
• TOP Data reported recently that Kentuckians ranked eighth among states where people spent more on Christmas shopping during the pandemic than they did before.
Montana topped the list at 99%.
Kentuckians spent 12% more, the report said.
• After months of having the cheapest lowest average price for gas among cities surveyed in western Kentucky, the latest AAA report says we’re now in the middle.
Our average last week was $2.175.
Elizabethtown was the lowest at $2.064 followed by Paducah at $2.155.
Bowling Green was at $2.219 and Louisville at $2.407.
