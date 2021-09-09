Homicide suspect held on $500,000 cash bond

An Elizabethtown woman charged with shooting and killing a man inside a mobile home Friday morning is scheduled to make her first court appearance today.
Loni K. Drumm, 32, will appear in Hardin District Court. She is charged with shooting Shedrick Tyrone Byrd, 40, of Elizabethtown, once in the upper left arm. Byrd was pronounced dead by Hardin County EMS at the residence in a mobile home park off Woodland Drive in Elizabethtown.
Drumm is being held in lieu of a $500,000 cash bond in the Hardin County Detention Center.
Drumm was arrested at 4:31 p.m. Friday by Elizabethtown police. Police say Drumm and Byrd were in a “domestic relationship.”
According to police, they were called at 9:18 a.m. to 1242 Woodland Drive regarding a shooting.
When police arrived, they found Byrd inside a mobile home covered in blood with Drumm on a front porch. She also was covered in blood, according to an arrest report.
She told police that she had left the residence to get cigarettes and returned after realizing she had forgotten her purse.
Through the course of an investigation, detectives gathered evidence and confronted Drumm. During an interview with police after she had been read her Miranda Rights, E’town police say, she admitted to an altercation with Byrd and said she pulled a handgun and began striking him. When he attempted to get the weapon away from her, she shot him, according to authorities.
Drumm told investigators she attempted CPR on Byrd. She reportedly gave a weapon to a neighbor and told them to get rid of it. The neighbor, police say, turned the gun over to them.
Drumm is charged with tampering with physical evidence in addition to murder-domestic violence. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges Tuesday morning in Hardin District Court.
