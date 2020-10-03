Owensboro Health Regional Hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit has received a $32,000 grant from WHAS Crusade for Children in Louisville to buy state-of-the-art equipment that regulates infant body temperatures.
The money will be used to purchase a warming unit, which will be placed in the emergency department, said Dr. Bridget Burshears, medical director of the hospital’s NICU.
“We have equipment down there, but this will update it and give them state-of-the-art equipment,” Burshears said of the ED.
The other new unit cools babies diagnosed with hypoxic-ischemic encephalopathy, a type of newborn brain damage caused by oxygen deprivation and other health issues.
It is the first time the NICU has had this type of equipment, Burshears said.
Currently, babies who require cooling are cooled passively.
“This will actively cool them,” Burshears said of the new machine.
It will start the cooling process several hours sooner than is possible now, which will improve babies’ outcomes, she said.
The new equipment has not been ordered yet. Burshears expects it to be ordered and delivered in the coming months.
Since opening in January 2010, the NICU has served more than 2,000 babies and their families.
The WHAS Crusade was founded in 1954 by WHAS-TV and raises money for agencies, schools and hospitals to make life better for children with special needs. This year, WHAS has awarded $4.8 million to 238 organizations across the state.
The OH Foundation applied for the grant. Since 2015, the foundation has received more than $175,000 in funding for various OHRH projects from WHAS.
“WHAS has helped the NICU stay current on technology ... ,” Burshears said. “We are extremely grateful for that. We have done things with their assistance we would never have been able to do.”
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.