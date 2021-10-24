Hotel occupancy rates in Owensboro have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels this year.
But they’re still running behind the rates in Bowling Green and Paducah.
And Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said Owensboro needs to close the gap.
Last month, Owensboro’s hotels had an occupancy rate of 61% — just below the 63% in 2018, when the Owensboro Air Show brought large crowds to town.
But this September also had ROMP Fest, three high school sports tournaments, a college tournament and a Tae Kwon Do tournament.
ROMP is usually in June, but it was postponed this year because of COVID-19.
Calitri said hotel occupancy hit a record 80% for the third weekend of September — up from 64% in 2019.
ROMP and the tournaments contributed to that.
But ROMP returns to June in 2022 and September will need a tourism draw.
Calitri said Bowling Green had an estimated occupancy rate of 65% in September, and it has three times the number of rooms as Owensboro.
Paducah, he said, had an estimated rate of 61%, and it has 40% more rooms than Owensboro.
Both of those cities are on interstates.
But Calitri wants to see Owensboro’s rate higher.
COVID-19 is still causing problems, he said.
Several key conferences planned for Owensboro this fall have been canceled, he said, and there is still uncertainty about 2022.
Fueling the need for more travelers is the fact that a new 110-room Home2 Suites by Hilton is expected to open on Second Street across from the Owensboro Convention Center in late 2023.
Getting those — and other — rooms filled is a priority, Calitri said.
The new West Kentucky Brewery Hop is expected to bring craft beer aficionados to town in the coming months.
Calitri said the CVB’s success is about calendar management and maximizing dates.
“We need to find more occupancy-producing groups every week,” he said. “We want to build out a full 12 months of activity.”
He said a big winter event will be announced soon.
And the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is working on new fiddle championships, a new winter jam event and creating events in collaboration with other museums.
Using the convention center for indoor sports is also expected to increase hotel stays, Calitri said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
