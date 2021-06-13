The Owensboro housing market, like the housing market in much of the country, remains white hot going into summer.
The Greater Owensboro Realtor Association reports that May saw 182 homes sold for a median price of $190,000.
That’s a total of $38.1 million in sales.
The average home was only on the market for 55 days.
And only 129 houses are currently available in the county.
May 2020 was in the early days of the pandemic.
That month, local Realtors sold 107 houses for a median price of $150,000.
That was a total of $31 million.
The average home was on the market for 81 days.
There were 184 houses on the market.
And that was considered a shortage of homes available.
A big tech deal in Nashville last week has an Owensboro connection.
Tyler Technologies acquired VendEngine, a company that provides video visitation, commissary management and other technology tools to jails and prisons, in an $84-million deal.
Silas Deane, president and CEO of VendEngine, is an Owensboro native.
A news release says Deane, a member of the Technology Advisory Council for the International Corrections & Prisons Association, will now serve as general manager of the expanded company.
Building permits this week show an Ace Hardware store being built at 2419 W. Parrish Ave.
The National Retail Federation said last week that it expects retail sales this year to total between $4.44 trillion and $4.56 trillion.
That’s up from $4.02 trillion last year.
The report said that the NRF expects GDP growth to approach 7%, up from the 4.4% and 5% forecast earlier this year.
Mastercard SpendingPulse says back-to-school sales this summer are expected to be up 5.5% from last year and 6.7% from 2019.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
