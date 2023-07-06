I recently was in charge of providing lunch to 30 or so hungry workers at a weekend event.
When I first offered to do this, I immediately thought of the perfect warm weather meal that wasn’t too heavy, was satisfying and, best of all, was crowd approved. My Summer Chicken Salad hit all the marks.
I have been perfecting my chicken salad recipe for several years and after being asked for the recipe on multiple occasions, was confident it would be well received. I do undersand there are folks not on board with any type of mayonnaise-based salad sandwich and that’s OK. I always have at least one alternative sandwich option just in case. I have had some not great chicken salad over the years. The culprits are usually lack of flavor, too dry or too wet, or one-note texture or mushy.
Here are a few tips to avoid all these chicken salad pitfalls.
First and foremost, start with nicely seasoned chicken. My personal preference is a juicy rotisserie chicken from a grocery deli. It can be any store brand that you have consistently liked. I found the average rotisserie chicken provides about two pounds of meat, which makes enough salad to feed about eight people.
If you prefer to make the chicken yourself, regardless of cooking method, make sure that it is moist and well-seasoned.
Next come the add-ins. I am a firm believer there needs to be a crunchy element to every chicken salad. This can come in the form of celery (which I consider a must), a variety of nuts — pecans, almonds, cashews or walnuts, and if nut allergies are a concern, pumpkin or sunflower seeds make an excellent substitute. Then for some sweetness. Grapes, well drained pineapple tidbits, dried cranberries and even mandarin oranges all work well. You may want to eliminate grapes or mandarin oranges if your salad won’t be served right away, as both break down quickly and can make your chicken salad watery.
Let’s look at seasoning. There are a couple of ways to elevate the taste of a basic chicken salad. Salt and pepper are a must, but the addition of fresh herbs such as parsley or tarragon go a long way in making your chicken salad memorable. I also use lemon zest and juice to elevate the flavor and bring brightness to the dish. There are almost as many ways to serve chicken salad as there are variations in the recipe. You can’t go wrong with sturdy bread such as sourdough or whole wheat, mini croissants or a variety of crackers. I’ve even stuffed savory cream puffs with chicken salad to make amazing appetizers.
Take a look at my recipe, but as you can see, there is plenty of opportunity to make it your own.
Whether it’s being served at a pool party, a bridal or baby shower, hanging out at home with family and friends or feeding hungry workers at an event, chicken salad is my go-to summer meal with universal appeal.
INGREDIENTS
2 lbs fully cooked chicken, chopped
4 stalks of celery, chopped (approximately 1 cup)
½ cup dried cranberries
1 small can pineapple tidbits (drained and excess liquid squeezed out)
½ cup chopped pecans (or other nuts of choice or nut free options)
Zest and juice of one small lemon
2 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley (or 1 Tbsp dried)
1 cup light mayonnaise (depending on how dry the chicken is, may need more)
1 tsp salt
1 tsp pepper
DIRECTIONS
Add the first five ingredients to large bowl and mix thoroughly. Add the mayonnaise, lemon zest and juice, parsley, salt and pepper.
Mix well, taste, and make adjustments to the mayonnaise, salt and pepper if needed. Enjoy.
