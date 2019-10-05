Sometimes a veggie tray is just a veggie tray.
Something fast and easy to pick up at any old grocery and take to the potluck, where you kid yourself into believing that everyone will think you eat healthy food all the time and hopefully won't notice that you are actually hovering more closely around the dessert end of the table.
But sometimes …
You want the best for your children.
There is nothing like the feeling of watching your child grow up and get married and have children of their own. Although your heart was already full to overflowing with love for your child, somehow that love grows to also embrace their spouse or partner, and then the grandchildren.
"Love," it seems, has no limits, nor does "family."
You want your family -- all of them, however that relationship or connection is defined -- to be carefree and confident and secure. You want them to enjoy tailgating parties with their friends and you want them to get along with their coworkers and you want their kids to be smart and sweet.
You want them to be happy.
You want to protect them from all of the hurts and disappointments and sorrows that are part of life.
But you can't.
And so when something happens, something really bad, something really sad, something so forever that you know it will never go away, you ache for them. You hug them and tell them you are sorry, so sorry, and you wish there were a bigger word to capture how much you wish you could take this pain away.
But all you can do is let them know you are there, ready to help with whatever they need, just say the word.
That's the easy part.
The hard part is standing silently by, watching as they go through this thing on their own as best they can, agonizing over how to tell the children and figuring out who to call and stumbling through how to make those final arrangements that nobody
see sorrow/page b3
knows how to make until they have to.
A gentle suggestion now, a word of guidance then, a murmur of understanding here, a lingering hug there …
… and now is it time to go to the funeral home.
You fade into the background, to watch and to wait, ready to float quietly in or out or wherever you may be needed.
But first you go into the lounge to set up a table with a vegetable tray and a couple of two-liters and a few other things, plus pretty paper plates and napkins decorated with autumn leaves, because as sad and melancholy as this season can be, there is still something beautiful about it, and you want your family to have a place where they can slip away to be alone, by themselves or with one another, and maybe they will nibble on a carrot or the cauliflower, and they probably won't notice but you bought the good dip.
Because sometimes a veggie tray is the only way you know how to say "I love you."
