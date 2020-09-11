By THE MESSENGER-INQUIRER
Apollo High School beat Owensboro Catholic, 1-0, in boys’ soccer in a penalty kick shootout on Thursday. Apollo went to 2-0 on the season.
VOLLEYBALL OHS WINS AT F-S
Owensboro High School stopped Franklin-Simpson 2-1 at F-S (25-13, 24-26, 25-17).
Lainey Hayden had 16 kills and 16 digs for OHS. Jersie Rhineburger had 20 digs.
Krystell Pappas had nine aces and nine kills for OHS. Brooklyn Williams had 11 kills.
Kennedy Thompson had 18 digs.
DC WINS AT MEADE
The Lady Panthers won 3-2 (25-21, 18-25, 25-12, 25-22) at Brandenburg.
Elizabeth Moore had 21 digs, 14 kills and three aces for DC.
Josie Newcom had nine kills and eight digs. Adylan Ayer had 12 kills. Kloee Phelps had 12 digs; Kendal Goetz had 10 digs. Jasmine Beasley had six kills. Ryan Keller had 20 assists.
BRECK COUNTY BEATS TRINITY
Breckinridge County beat Trinity 3-0 at Harned (25-20, 25-15, 25-22).
Josie Aull had 11 assists for Trinity. Taylor Pedley had 16 digs. Jenna McDowell had four kills. Georgia Howard had six digs, three kills and two aces.
