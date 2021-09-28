Daviess County quarterback Joe Humphreys has been putting up numbers that are making high school football people in Kentucky take notice.
Humphreys had one of the best nights in Daviess County history in a 71-7 win over Marshall County last Friday at Reid Stadium.
The 6-foot-4 1/2 senior hit 16-of-21 passes for 411 yards and seven touchdowns. His longest scoring throw was a 76-yard pass-run play to Carter Hamilton.
Decker Renfrow made six catches for 171 yards and three touchdowns.
It was a fun night for everybody involved, and Matt Brannon said it was enjoyable watching the Panthers offense execute at such a high level. They are 5-1 on the season and ranked No. 7 in Class 6-A.
Humphreys’ phenomenal night against Marshall County had throwing numbers that look like video game stats.
The yardage put further distance between himself and the rest of the quarterbacks in the commonwealth of Kentucky.
He has 1,907 passing yards in six games, which is tops in all of Kentucky by 360 yards. Humphreys’ 22 touchdowns is tied with Blaze Berry of Eminence.
Last year’s Mr. Football, Cameron Hergott from Beechwood, came back for a COVID-19 senior season, and his passing numbers (807) are 33rd in the state.
Humphreys has been making a stronger and stronger case for Mr. Football, or at least his consideration for the award, with each passing game. Pun intended there, but Humphreys’ legs have also done good work since he fully recovered from a tweaked hamstring against Owensboro.
Humphreys’ development has been impressive.
“Joe has grown both physically in size, strength and speed, and mentally in his ability to read defenses and his ability to make quick decisions,” DC coach Matt Brannon said. “His confidence is unmatched, as well as his work ethic. He is the strongest player on our team, and has the ability to take a game over. His eyes are always down field looking to make a play, and with his speed and scrambling ability, he is a very tough player to defend.”
Against Marshall County, deep ball was there repeatedly. Humphreys took advantage and his receivers did their jobs, running their routes, catching and finding the end zone.
A week before, Humphreys was more valuable running the ball against Madisonville-North Hopkins. Humphreys ran five times for 151 yards and four touchdowns in a 49-22 win at Madisonville-North Hopkins.
What was impressive about Humphreys against Marshall was that he was getting the ball to receivers, hitting them in space or in some tight traffic.
Something else about the Marshall County numbers, they came in little over two quarters of a high school game.
And, in a race like Mr. Football, numbers are pretty vital.
“Statistics don’t matter in the long run, but if he’s a legitimate candidate for Mr. Football, then statistics will matter,” Brannon said last Friday.
Humphreys and DC will get a challenge this Friday with a road trip to a depleted McCracken County.
Apollo finally subdued McCracken 56-49 last Friday after building a big lead at Eagle Stadium.
McCracken County has been a problem for DC through the years. How Humphreys handles this game — and whether McCracken can handle Humphreys — will be major talking points going into this showdown.
With the growing attention to his state-leading stats, Humphreys is making DC a real threat for a long run in the Class 6-A playoffs.
What Humphreys and DC do in a showdown game against McCracken County could be a clear window into how long that run might last.
