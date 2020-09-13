Hundreds gather for Walk for Life

On the day before Easter in 2007, Ronda Brummett drove to an abortion clinic in Nashville to end an unwanted pregnancy.
The Greenville woman was told to return in two weeks for the procedure.
During those two weeks, Brummett had a change of heart.
“The Lord dealt with me about it,” she said. “I knew I couldn’t do it. It was wrong.”
Brummett gave birth to her son, Christian Stinson, in November that year.
He is 12 now — and Brummett’s only child.
“He is absolutely meant to be here,” she said.
The pair marched in Right to Life of Owensboro’s 42nd annual Walk for Life Saturday morning.
Brummett carried a sign that read: “I chose life for my baby in 2007.”
“I feel the Lord wants me to be an encouragement and witness to other women who went through this,” she said. “ ... It is important for people who have been through these types of experiences to come forward.”
Between up to 300 people usually join the Walk for Life, said Stacey Davis, executive director of Right to Life of Owensboro.
With COVID-19 and Saturday morning’s iffy weather, she expected up to 200.
She has a long history with the Walk for Life.
As an Apollo High School student, Davis participated in the event. At the time, she was president of the high school’s Students for Life group.
The annual march is Right to Life’s biggest public event each year, she said. “It raises awareness on the sanctity of life.”
The march started at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Frederica Street. Participants walked north on Frederica to Wesleyan Park Plaza and back again.
Vanessa Rhodes of Hancock County drove to Owensboro to participate for the sixth time. Her family from Whitesville joined her on the walk.
Her father-in-law, the late James A. Smith of Whitesville, was the oldest person on the walk a couple of years. Rhodes is carrying on his tradition.
She carried a sign Saturday that read: “At nine weeks, a baby is able to suck its thumb.”
The event is important, Rhodes said, because it shows “every life is important.”
D. J. Johnson, a candidate for the Kentucky House of Representatives 13th District, spoke at the beginning of the march. Johnson said the right to life is the most important issue facing the state.
Supporting him in November means “a vote for life every time the issue comes up in Frankfort,” Johnson said.
“If we don’t get this right, nothing else matters,” he told the crowd.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
