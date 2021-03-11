The Owensboro HydroFair will host the American Powerboat Association’s North American championship when HydroFair comes to the city's riverfront in August.
City Public Events Director Tim Ross said the event could draw teams from both coasts and from Canada for the three day event, which begins with practice runs on Aug. 20 and concludes with two days of racing Aug.21-22.
“We are anticipating over 60 teams now that we have the North American competition,” Ross said Thursday during an announcement at the Owensboro Convention Center.
