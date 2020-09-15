Members of Impact 100 Owensboro’s board of directors announced Tuesday, Sept. 15, the finalists for the nonprofit 2020 grants, which will be awarded in October.
Three nonprofits are finalists for a $10,800 grant to be awarded by Impact 100 NextGen.
Two organizations are finalists for Impact 100's $26,000 residual grant.
Five nonprofits will be considered for two $100,000 awards.
NextGen grant finalists and proposed projects are:
Girls Inc. – The teen impact room.
The Owen Autism Center – Sensory solutions for the Owen Autism Center.
Sunrise Children’s Services – Autism sensory room.
Residual grant finalists and related proposed projects are:
Dream Riders of Kentucky – Insulate equine therapy arena and construct a private mental health therapeutic area for adults and children with mental and behavioral health needs.
Wendell Foster – Buy HUBSCRUB disinfectant machine and electrostatic sprayers to aid in the protection of the clients served while saving valuable time in providing a more effective sanitizing/disinfecting method.
Large grant finalists are:
Friends of the Daviess County Public Library – Establish an impact center for job seekers and small business owners.
H.L. Neblett Community Center - Elevate to Educate at the Western Academy at the Neblett Center.
Owensboro Community & Technical College – Laptop loaner program providing 100 laptops for student use.
RiverPark Center – Arts Teach Kids on the Go, which takes productions on the road to schools and healthcare facilities.
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center – Help buy a new bloodmobile, extending the capacity for blood drives.
Impact 100 is a community of women that seeks to transform lives in the greater Owensboro area through high-impact and lifelong giving. The nonprofit is celebrating its 15th year of providing grants to local nonprofits. NextGen is awarding a grant for the fourth year.
More than 260 Impact 100 members' annual donations of $500 or $1000 to raise $226,000 this year.
NextGen’s 108 members is for young women, ages 15 to 21, who contributed $100 each and raised $10,800.
“Our community is so fortunate to have such a robust and vibrant non-profit community. We have truly witnessed the depth of their strength and stamina during the covid-19 pandemic. Each application we received was creative, thoughtful, and committed to helping transform lives. Every one of our non-profits could easily be on this list today,” said Tracy Naylor, grants committee chair and Impact 100 president elect.
Linda Wahl, president of Impact 100 said, “Congratulations to all our finalists. No matter what projects are chosen to receive grant funding, they are all winners in our community. It is our hope, and it has happened many times in the past, that through Impact 100’s recognition, the community may see their value and step up to support their very important work.”
