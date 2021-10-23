When the coronavirus pandemic hit Kentucky in March 2020, it slammed the hospitality industry, with hotels reporting the lowest occupancy rates they had ever seen.
The Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, which gets its money from a tax on hotel room rentals, had to drastically reduce expenses, including marketing costs and staff reductions, Mark Calitri, the CVB’s president, said earlier.
“We had to make some very hard decisions as a result of the pandemic,” he said. “We operate like a small business. When people don’t stay in hotels, our budget significantly decreases.”
But the hospitality industry came back strong this year, despite a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases, and the CVB is beefing up its staff to prepare for the future.
“During the pandemic, we took a hard look and knew we had to have an effective plan and staff ready to go for recovery,” Calitri said.
So the CVB has added two positions and upgraded positions of the existing staff, he said.
Sarah Haynes, who has a background in hotel management, is the new director of destination sales and services,
Katie Pickens, a former reporter, is the new director of visitor services.
Calitri said she will “play a large role in content creation and digital marketing.”
Chris Gendek has been promoted to director of destination development and sports management.
Calitiri said his “biggest priorities will be uncovering new sports tournament opportunities for both the newly added indoor sports flooring at the Owensboro Convention Center and the brand-new turf fields at Jack C. Fisher Park.
Gendek will also strive to bring new events, such as lucrative NCAA tournaments, to Owensboro and will continue his efforts in managing the annual 2A State Championships.”
Dave Kirk will continue as the director of destination management.
Calitri said he will spearhead all of the destination marketing and communications duties, as well as leisure travel development and group sales.
Kirk is the co-creator of the West Kentucky Brewery Hop and was advertising director for a recent Holiday World campaign, he said.
Calitri said his team is working to “stake the claim as the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World and marketing Owensboro as such; expanding, improving and enhancing the overall visitor experience, which will include a rebranded visitor center, updated community events calendar, mural development and public art promotion and a storytelling/ambassador front-line training program; maximizing the economic impact opportunities at the Owensboro Convention Center; and developing an indoor facility for sports that are capable of attracting overnight hotel stays.”
He said the CVB is “already seeing results as a benefit of our new staff.”
Calitri said there are issues that negatively affect tourism.
The recent surge in coronavirus cases “has caused several local conferences and conventions to be canceled yet again and CVBs everywhere are seeing their revenues start to dip,” he said.
“With the devastation caused by the delta variant, we have to work extra hard,” Calitri said. “But this team is well positioned, and their work ethic, creativity, and ability to band together gives me hope that, along with our hotels and tourism partners, we can push through this and come out stronger than ever on the other side.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
