Is pot safe when pregnant? Study seeks answer, draws critics

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

In this Friday, July 26, 2019 photo, Leslie Siu poses for a portrait next to her cannabis spray products geared toward women on display in Groundswell dispensary in east Denver. Pregnancy started out rough for her. Morning sickness and migraines had her reeling and barely able to function at a demanding New York marketing job, so like rising numbers of U.S. mothers-to-be, she turned to marijuana. “l was finally able to get out from under my work desk,” said Siu, who later started her own pot company and says her daughter, now 4, is thriving.