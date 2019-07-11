Our Florida friends, Bruce and Marisol, along with their grandson Liam, visited us for a couple of days last week. Bruce told Tim that he could see why we lived here -- because it's so peaceful. With the daily rainstorms, we couldn't get out much, but we enjoyed visiting and catching up with them. We were able to watch the fireworks in Powderly on the 4th, before our friends headed home the next day.
There was a great turnout last Saturday night for the Community Fireworks Celebration, held at Island Church of God of Prophecy. Activities started at 6 p.m., with a cookout, cornhole, basketball and other games, and the fireworks started at 9 p.m. I think they went on for an hour! Quite a big to-do for a small town. Glad so many people came out, and the weather cooperated.
The GHOH Fish Fry is this Friday, July 12, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This all-you-can-eat meal of chicken strips or fish, and all the fixins, including beverage and dessert, costs only $10. Eat in, or take it to-go. This monthly fundraiser supports the county food bank. Hope to see you there. The location is 205 W. Main St., Island.
Birthdays greetings go out to Robbie Bragg, Jennifer McCrystal, Vickie Parham and Gerry Bragg. Hope everyone's day is extra special.
Reminiscing 65 years ago (July 8, 1954) -- Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Calvert, son Ronny, and Billy Nevitt spent Monday at Pennyrile State Park. Mr. and Mrs. J.D. Hardison and daughter, Callie, visited Mr. and Mrs. Woodson Laster of Greenville on Saturday. Mrs. Wesson Freels and house guests, Mrs. Edd Pacala and daughters, of South Bend, Indiana went to Mammoth Cave Thursday. Mrs. Naomi Penrod has returned from Detroit, where she has been visiting her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rube Majors. Corpl. Hugh Moore, Parris Island, S.C., is visiting friends and relatives in Island. Mr. and Mrs. B.W. Kirtley and Karen Kirtley spent the weekend at Cumberland Falls. Misses Doris Everly, Marjorie and Annetta Daniels, attended the Fair at Hopkinsville Monday. Mr. and Mrs. J.M. Kirtley and sons spent the weekend with Mr. and Mrs. Carl Bailey in Hebbardsville. Corpl. Hugh Moore and Miss Shirley Ann Eastwood have gone to La Center for a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Wendel Moore and Larry.
"God gives you peace when you go to pieces." -- Wishing everyone a great week.
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call 850-543-6772.
