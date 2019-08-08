Island lost a well-loved woman last week, with the passing of Sue Banks. My condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time.
The Island Back 2 School Bash, held the evening of July 31, turned out really well. Starting at the UMC, families got dinner and dessert, heard some music and played some games, and each schoolchild received a new backpack for school. Then everyone headed over to the Church of God of Prophecy, where there were more snacks and drinks, and the schoolchildren each got head phones or earbuds, and plenty more things to stuff into their backpacks. This was a great way for everyone to show their support for the children, to have them be ready for their first day of school. Thanks to Island UMC, Island Church of God of Prophecy, the Grace Class of Island Baptist Church, and to the ladies of Isaiah 49 for donating to the cause. There's no stopping us when we work together for the betterment of Island and the Island community.
Remember that the school year just started yesterday, so watch out for the kiddos!
After a week's closure to make some changes, including a name change, the former Little Bits and Mae's Place has reopened as Twice a Day Cafe. Be sure and check it out.
The GHOH Fish Fry is this Friday, Aug. 9, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., at 205 W. Main St., Island. The cost is now $11 for an all-you-can-eat meal of fish or chicken strips, hush puppies, white beans, baked potato or fries, coleslaw, dessert and drink. This monthly fundraiser helps to keep the bills paid at our county food bank. Eat in or take it to go. Hope to see you there.
Yoga Classes are still ongoing Monday nights at Taylor's Fitness (behind Island Dairy Freeze). Classes are upstairs from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Mondays, with Melissa Hillard teaching. You can go the full hour for $10 or a half hour for $5. You don't need a membership at Taylor's to attend, and you don't have to dress in fancy yoga outfits; just wear something comfortable, and come and give yoga a try.
The Island Baptist Church's Knowing God Kickoff will be Wednesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. You can sign the children up for Knowing God at this event, which will include inflatables, a dunking booth, and food. It's great fun for the kids, and the adults have a fun time visiting, too.
Reminiscing 65 years ago (Aug. 5, 1954) -- The Island girls' softball team downed Livermore's girls' softball team by a score of 50 to 3, making the Island girls a record of nine straight wins. The lineup is as follows: catcher, Joyce Penrod; pitcher, Cassie Bates; first base, Betty Neal; second base, Shirley Davis; third base, Marilyn Neal; short-stop, Ura Penrod; left field, Mary Sue Drake; center field, Shirley Davis; right field, Frances Neal; manager, Mr. Leonard Woods.
And 40 years ago (Aug. 9, 1979) -- The community tent revival, beginning Aug. 26, will be held on the school grounds. All churches are sponsoring this. There will be special music every night, and the different pastors will be in charge of the services. The first service on Sunday night will be held at the Island Baptist Church. Monday, the tent will be set up. All of the rest of the services will be in the tent. Everyone is invited.
"If prayer was your job, would you still be employed?" -- Wishing everyone a great week!
To contact me or submit any information, please email: IslandKYNews@gmail.com or call 850-543-6772.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.