James Dwight Bruce, 65, of Dawson Springs, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at his residence. He worked as a UMWA coal miner with Peabody Coal and was a member of the Dayspring Assembly.
Survivors include his wife, Jenny Bruce; daughter Brandy Wiser; son Greg Simons; brother Phillip Bruce; sisters Ruth Anne Patterson and Janice Moore; and father James Bruce.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the governmental required social distancing, there will be a private visitation, webcasted private service and private burial for James Dwight Bruce with the private burial at Piney Grove Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy: Leaving a “virtual gift” in Dwight’s name at beshear
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.