BEAVER DAM — James H. Goff, 80, of Beaver Dam, Kentucky, completed his earthly journey and began his heavenly one on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. He was born in Echols, Kentucky, on Sept. 18, 1942, to the late Buel Oden Goff and Ola Salings Goff. James was a former underground coal miner for Peabody Coal Company. He always took pride in his job and believed that any task worth doing was worth doing right. His love for the outdoors ran deep, enjoying the beauty of God’s wonderful creation.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Madonna Gaye Perry; three sisters, Christine Scott, Wilda Simpson, and Betty Geary; four brothers, Robert Lawson “RL” Goff, William Pal Goff, Roger Wayne Goff; and infant brother, Gorgie Goff.
Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Alma Geary Goff of Beaver Dam; son, Anthony (Deborah) Goff of Cromwell; brother, Bobby Joe Goff of Belton; six grandchildren, Jaime (Steven) Whitely, Virginia (Raymond) Hudgins, Megan Goff, Andrea (Caleb) Butler, Makali (Bryer) Cardwell and Nathaniel Perry; 12 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam, Kentucky with the Rev. Anthony Goff officiating. Friends may visit with James’ family from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Echols Cemetery in Echols, Kentucky.
Online condolences may be left at www.danksfuneralhome.com.
