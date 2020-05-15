United States Army Korean War veteran James Louis Cunningham, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 1, 1929, in Madisonville to the late Goldie Taylor Cunningham and Elby Louis Cunningham. James retired after 34 years as a coal miner from Island Creek Coal Company and owned and operated Cunningham Fencing. He was a member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Madisonville. James, lovingly called “Pops” by his family and friends, was a very hard-working man whom most admired. He was one man you will never regret meeting. He will dearly be missed by many.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three brothers; one sister; and his grandchildren, Danny Shorette and Michael Shorette.
Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Beatrice Cunningham; son Gary Cunningham of Madisonville; daughters Debbie (Don) Cottrell of Hanson and Kathy Shorette Ruby of Madisonville; brother Ronnie (Crena) Cunningham of Manitou; sister Sue (John) Knight of Madisonville; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren;
one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews.
A private funeral service will held Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with the Rev. Chris Whitmer officiating. Burial to follow at Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson. Military honors will be conducted graveside by the Hopkins County Honor Guard at a later date.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
