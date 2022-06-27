Mocha on the move.
Residents of Owensboro can get their coffee fix on the daily commute thanks to Libertalia Coffee Company and its coffee trailer.
Chris Hamilton is the owner of the Libertalia Coffee Company who started selling coffee beans in 2019.
The idea of starting his own coffee business came from his, and his wife’s, mutual love of the drink, and their joy in sharing it with others. So he recently quit his job at a “prominent chicken restaurant” to sell Libertalia coffee full time.
“We just really love inviting people into the experience of high level, high quality coffee,” Hamilton said. “We couldn’t do that with my current job so it just made more sense to start a private venture to try and accomplish that.”
However, the journey to get where he is now did not happen all at once. He started selling Libertalia Beans, a blend of coffee beans from Louisville and Philadelphia, in 2019 but it was not until the following year that Hamilton started selling cold brew as well, and it was not until even later that he decided to go full time with Libertalia.
“Basically, I was working in food service and I was a big fan of specialty coffee,” Hamilton said. “We know enough about coffee and we share it with enough people we can just start selling it ourselves.”
He also caters events both with his coffee trailer, which he purchased in October 2021, and with just the espresso cart that can be separated from the trailer.
He remembers one of the bigger events he has catered for was for Owensboro Health that asked for 30 half-gallons of his coffee.
His trailer goes around Owensboro and sets up at various places on different days such as Independence Bank or the public library, where he serves customers on their way to work.
Most days he does not even get to have his own cup of morning coffee before he is working to get the car ready at 4:30 a.m. and going to set up at the predetermined location around town but it does not bother him that much and it gives him valuable freedom to do as he pleases including being more involved with his church, Hamilton said.
“I’m very much a morning person so I get to run my day till noon, and then taking most of the rest of the day off to spend time with my young kids and my wife,” Hamilton said. “I enjoy that.”
He said the decision to go full time was scary, but it has given him freedom to do what he loves, and pursue side projects that interest him. He said it required a “plunge” from him to be a success.
“Going full time for us was an investment more than it was a necessary scale,” Hamilton said. “We knew we could, but we also knew that this could lead to moments that we could capitalize on, specifically mornings.”
Originally, Hamilton said, he was putting the money he earned back into buying more specialty coffee, both for himself and for Libertalia.
“So, for us, any extra money we got, we were just putting back into brewing equipment and things of that nature,” Hamilton said. “We loved sharing (coffee) with people.”
He had a difficult time acquiring financing from banks, so he invested some of his own money into the business. That paid off, within six months, Hamilton said, they had regained the capital.
“So we just ended up investing our own personal money into it,” Hamilton said. “Within six months, we had made all that back and then some.”
Over the past several years, especially now that he is full time, he said that getting introduced to the people, and the culture, of food trucks has been amazing for him. Especially since, he said, he is rarely in competition with others since he is coffee only.
“There’s not really a lot of coffee-only trailers out there so I’m constantly being invited into events that are already maxed out because I’m not competition for many of the food trucks,” Hamilton said. “So it opens the doors for us business wise.”
Hamilton said he has plans to keep Libertalia Coffee Company going, and he is looking for ways to “diversify the experience” for his customers by adding new drinks to his menu.
“There’s plenty of opportunity out there for us, and we’ve just been really excited for the reception we’ve gotten here in Owensboro,” Hamilton said. “(We’re) looking to expand services instead of slow down.”
For a full list of Libertalia’s menu go to the company’s website at libertaliacoffee.com, or on Libertalia’s Facebook page at LibertaliaCoffeeCo.
