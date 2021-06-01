Jennifer Luttrell was named the new Owensboro High School principal Tuesday by the school's site-based decision-making council.
Luttrell, who most recently hails from Hopkins County Public Schools, will begin her position on July 1. She is replacing John DeLacey, who in April was named the new transportation director for Owensboro Public Schools.
OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant said the school's council took the selection of the new OHS principal "very seriously."
"I knew all of them had a mission in their hearts to find the right leader for the right time here at OHS," Constant said. "We had some great candidates and that made things even more difficult. The council never relented in their mission. We took our time, did a lot of investigations, and deliberated."
The council surveyed students, parents and teachers about what they would like to see in a new leader for the school.
Constant said he and site-based council members heard things like "high expectations, building positive culture, caring, mission-driven, diligent, dedicated, accountability, tough, fair."
Luttrell has worked the past 18 years in the Hopkins County Public Schools district, beginning her career as a special education teacher at Hanson Elementary School. Following that, she took on a district-wide preschool resource position, and then became director of special education and early childhood before transitioning to the director of elementary instruction and early childhood, a job she has held the past seven years.
She received her bachelor of science degree in learning and behavior disorders from Murray State University and holds dual master's degrees in interdisciplinary early childhood education and school administration, also from Murray State.
Constant said Luttrell is "fired up."
"She's ready, and the council is convinced this is the right person for the right time at OHS," he said.
As the new OHS principal, Luttrell said she will work tirelessly to accelerate academics, athletics and the arts program, "through motivating, inspiring, and challenging each and every student and educator to be their best selves each and every day."
When being interviewed for the position, Luttrell was asked what one word best described herself, and she chose passionate.
"I am passionate about developing all students based on their unique learning needs, and graduating students ready to excel in life after high school, no matter where their path may lead them," she said. "Here at Owensboro High School, we are equipped with an innovation co-leadership model that will allow us the opportunity to see tremendous academic gains for our students."
Under the co-leadership model, Luttrell will be taking over operational duties as the OHS principal, while current OHS Dean of Instruction Tara Howard will oversee instructional components. Luttrell will be responsible for planning, implementing and supervising the school's extracurricular programs, budget, and evaluation of school staff, in addition to operational duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.