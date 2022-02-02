Jeremiah Adam Keller, 12, of Madisonville, passed away on Saturday, January 30, 2022, at Vanderbilt Hospital, in Nashville, Tennessee. He was a member of the Harvest House UPC in Marion.
He is survived by his father and stepmother, Ronald Norris and Ashley Allen Norris; two brothers, James “Mikey” Glass and Derek Wayne Norris; and grandparents, Donnie & Deb Norris and Anthony & Angie Winters.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Beshear Funeral Home. Burial: Flat Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
In an effort to deter the spread of covid-19 face masks and social distancing are heavily recommended.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneral
