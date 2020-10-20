I am writing in response to a letter published in the Messenger-Inquirer’s Readers Write on Oct. 8, by Tim Kline.
Mr. Kline sold Jim Glenn short. Here are a few of Jim’s accomplishments: Jim is a professor of business administration at Owensboro Community and Technical College. He has an MBA in marketing, a doctorate in higher education and has been appointed to numerous committees.
Regarding his legislative record, he has sponsored or co-sponsored 22 House bills, according to BillTrack50, viz. HB6, 9, 10, 12, 21, 25, 26, 33, 36, 62, 136, 137, 138, 139, 140, 179, 200, 237, 318, 326, 416, and six house resolutions, viz. HCR52, 110, HJR82, HR13, 44, 65. Among these bills, some became acts helping the 45,000 citizens of his district regarding education, mental illness, public safety, veteran services and capping the cost of insulin.
Clearly, Jim speaks and listens to the concerns of Owensboro’s citizens and acts accordingly. Moreover, despite Mr. Kline’s assertions, Jim has an attendance and voting record which is beyond reproach.
In summary, I feel that Jim Glenn is a well-educated and deserving servant to represent Owensboro’s District 13. The facts don’t lie and can be easily obtained as a matter of public record. Please remember to vote Nov. 3 and keep Jim Glenn as our state representative.
Larry Roby
Owensboro
